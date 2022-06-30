Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2022: why women's football remains dominated by the men's game

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting and Financial Management, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Just over a hundred years ago, women in England were effectively banned from playing football. The Football Association ruled in 1921 that clubs were not allowed to let women play in their grounds, ensuring there could be no recognised league or organisation in which female players could practise and develop. The ban lasted almost 50 years.

Fortunately, things look a lot different in 2022. The Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 tournament is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jan. 6 hearings highlight problems with certification of presidential elections and potential ways to fix them
~ Racial wealth gaps are yet another thing the US and UK have in common
~ The Supreme Court has overturned precedent dozens of times, including striking down legal segregation and reversing Roe
~ More states will now limit abortion, but they have long used laws to govern – and sometimes jail – pregnant women
~ A water strategy for the parched West: Have cities pay farmers to install more efficient irrigation systems
~ People vary a lot in how well they recognize, match or categorize the things they see – researchers attribute this skill to an ability they call 'o'
~ Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?
~ When does the fetus acquire a moral status of a human being? The philosophy of 'gradualism' can provide answers
~ Kremlin tightens control over Russians' online lives – threatening domestic freedoms and the global internet
~ Nigeria's top judge leaves the justice system in a mess. Here's how his successor can fix it.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter