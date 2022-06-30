Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: Prohibitions, violence, arbitrary arrests: the right to protest is under threat

By Amnesty International
Repeated bans on demonstrations, together with the deaths of people during such protests, represent a real threat to the right to protest in Senegal, Amnesty International has said. Amnesty International is calling on the Senegalese authorities to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly, conduct independent and impartial investigations into the deaths of previous demonstrators, and […] The post Senegal: Prohibitions, violence, arbitrary arrests: the right to protest is under threat appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


