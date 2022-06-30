Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Mass Arrests, Anti-LGBT Violence at Pride

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A demonstrator holds a rainbow flag in front of police officers as people try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2022.  © REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya (Istanbul) – Turkish police attacked and arrested hundreds of people at the Istanbul Pride March on June 26, 2022, in a sweeping display of violence and discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities also arrested journalists reporting on the event. The number of arrests was…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ‘Draconian and undemocratic’: why criminalising climate protesters in Australia doesn't actually work
~ Ukraine: Russian Missile Kills Civilians in Shopping Center
~ It's 2022. Why do we still not have waterproof phones?
~ Luxon’s dilemma: when politics and morals don't match in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade
~ The Hannah Clarke inquest reveals, yet again, significant system failures. Here's what's urgently needed for women's safety
~ Why are parents told to put their baby to bed 'drowsy but awake'? Does it work?
~ Struggling to learn a language? 6 tips on how pop songs can help
~ Mourning Hong Kong’s Democracy
~ Why social media 'fitspiration' can fail: Weight-inclusive fitness posts are more likely to motivate young women to exercise
~ How technology allows us to reveal secrets of Amazonian biodiversity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter