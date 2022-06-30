Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Hannah Clarke inquest reveals, yet again, significant system failures. Here's what's urgently needed for women's safety

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Ellen Reeves, Postdoctoral fellow, Monash University
Marie Segrave, Associate Professor, Criminology, Monash University
Sandra Walklate, Eleanor Rathbone Chair of Sociology, University of Liverpool
Share this article
In 2020 the killing of Hannah Clarke and her three children – Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3 – by her former partner Rowan Baxter, horrified the nation. It prompted significant calls for urgent action on violence against women and improved recognition of coercive control as a leading precursor to intimate partner femicide.

Advocates, including Hannah Clarke’s parents, have campaigned for the introduction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why are parents told to put their baby to bed 'drowsy but awake'? Does it work?
~ Struggling to learn a language? 6 tips on how pop songs can help
~ Mourning Hong Kong’s Democracy
~ Why social media 'fitspiration' can fail: Weight-inclusive fitness posts are more likely to motivate young women to exercise
~ How technology allows us to reveal secrets of Amazonian biodiversity
~ Australia's temporary visa system is unfair, expensive, impractical and inconsistent. Here's how the new government could fix it
~ 50 Migrants Found Dead in Texas Shows Flawed Approach in US
~ This Canada Day, settler Canadians should think about 'land back'
~ Has the meaning behind the Canadian flag changed? — Podcast
~ WNBA star Brittney Griner's release still uncertain as her trial begins in a Russian court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter