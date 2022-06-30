Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Struggling to learn a language? 6 tips on how pop songs can help

By Helen Stavrou, English Language Instructor, University of Cyprus, and PhD Graduate, Charles Sturt University
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Dean (Research) & Associate Professor of Education, Charles Sturt University
Jennifer Munday, Associate Professor of Creative Arts and Technology, Charles Sturt University
It takes time and sustained effort to learn a language. Students need to find enjoyment to sustain their learning – and that’s how songs can make a difference.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


