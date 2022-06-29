Triple vaccination seems to reduce the chance of long COVID – but we still need to prepare for a jump in cases
By Andrew Baillie, Professor of Allied Health, University of Sydney
Maree Teesson, Professor & Director of The Matilda Centre. Chair, Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
Philip Britton, Associate Professor, Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Tania Sorrell, Professor, Clinical Infectious Diseases, Director, Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, University of Sydney
People who are vaccinated are less likely to get long COVID, with lower rates of symptoms reported among those who have had their booster.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022