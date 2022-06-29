Schools will now be required to support well-being, but the standards aren't clear on what that means
By Rachele Sloane, Graduate Researcher and Tutor - Master of Education, Student Wellbeing Specialisation (MGSE), The University of Melbourne
Annie Gowing, Lecturer in Student Wellbeing, The University of Melbourne
New Victorian Child Safe Standards make organisations that work with children and young people legally responsible for their well-being. But what does this mandatory requirement mean in practice?
