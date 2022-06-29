Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Media literacy education in South Africa can help combat fake news - here's what's needed

By Dani Madrid-Morales, Lecturer in Journalism, University of Sheffield
Herman Wasserman, Professor of Media Studies in the Centre for Film and Media Studies, University of Cape Town
South Africa has no comprehensive national media literacy programme. Often it comes down to individual teachers and schools to make learners more media literate.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


