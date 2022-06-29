Climate crisis: even temporarily overshooting 2°C would cause permanent damage to Earth's species
By Joanne Bentley, Postdoctoral Researcher in Molecular Ecology, African Climate & Development Initiative, University of Cape Town
Alex Pigot, Research Fellow, Genetics, Evolution & Environment Division of Biosciences, UCL
Andreas L. S. Meyer, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of Cape Town
Christopher Trisos, Senior Research Fellow in Climate Change Risks, University of Cape Town
The history of climate change is one of people slowly coming to terms with the truth. None but a small minority still question whether it’s real and caused by humans. Now most grapple with the reality of trying to slow down catastrophic warming, and the difference between solutions and false hope. The concept of climate overshoot is the next thing we will need to get to grips with.
Unless urgent action is taken, emissions are expected to cause the planet to continue heating rapidly over the next few decades, prompting the global average temperature to overshoot the Paris Agreement’s…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022