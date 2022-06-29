Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: New administration must confront human rights crisis, ensure accountability

By Amnesty International
Incoming President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must end the catastrophic disregard for human life and dignity shown under the Duterte administration and prioritize the respect and protection of human rights, Amnesty International said a day ahead of his inauguration on 30 June.   “This is an opportunity to leave behind the violence and impunity we have […] The post Philippines: New administration must confront human rights crisis, ensure accountability appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


