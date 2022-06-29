Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is 5 senior ministers quitting Victoria’s Andrews government a sign of renewal – or decline?

By Paul Strangio, Professor of Politics, Monash University
Share this article
The hardest thing for an ageing government is to remake itself. On balance, last week’s developments in Spring Street represent the first step towards Victorian Labor performing that elusive feat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the economically marginalised navigate digital adoption in India amid the pandemic
~ Morocco/Spain: Horrific Migrant Deaths at Melilla Border
~ 1970s-style stagflation now playing on central bankers' minds
~ Word from The Hill: Parliamentary 'newbies' inspect their workplace, with some complaints
~ Does Labor have ‘total control’ in Western Australia?
~ The iPhone turns 15: a look at the past (and future) of one of the 21st century's most influential devices
~ By naming 'Pennhurst', Stranger Things uses disability trauma for entertainment. Dark tourism and asylum tours do too
~ Is 5 senior ministers quitting Victoria’s Andrew's government a sign of renewal – or decline?
~ This giant kangaroo once roamed New Guinea – descended from an Australian ancestor that migrated millions of years ago
~ Big beautiful females and familiar dystopias: new graphic nonfiction interrogates 21st-century life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter