Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1970s-style stagflation now playing on central bankers' minds

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
“Stagflation” is an ugly word for an ugly situation – the unpleasant combination of economic stagnation and inflation.

The last time the world experienced it was the early 1970s, when oil-exporting countries in the Middle East cut supplies to the United States and other supporters of Israel. The “supply shock” of a four-fold increase in the cost of oil drove up many prices and dampened economic activity globally.

Stagflation was thought left behind. But now there is a real risk of it coming back, warns the central bank for the world’s central banks.

“We may…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


