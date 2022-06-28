Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Authorities must respect and facilitate people’s right to protest

By Amnesty International
QUOTE Responding to the crackdown and violent dispersal by police on Tuesday morning against protestors demonstrating against 14-hour long power cuts in Lyari in the city of Karachi, Rimmel Mohydin, Pakistan campaigner at Amnesty International said, “The authorities in Pakistan must not use unnecessary or excessive force to disperse protesters who take to the streets […] The post Pakistan: Authorities must respect and facilitate people’s right to protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


