Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan Court Holds State Responsible for Enforced Disappearances

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Relatives hold placards and photos of missing family members during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 20, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed The Islamabad High Court has provided a glimmer of hope for hundreds of victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. In a landmark decision last Thursday, Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued an order saying that “When there is sufficient evidence to conclude that it is, prima facie, a case of ‘enforced disappearance’ then it becomes an obligation of the State and all its organs to trace the disappeared citizen.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The southern Caribbean prepares for a tropical storm
~ How the self-proclaimed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects
~ A $400-a-week shortfall: people in their 40s face a bleak retirement on KiwiSaver's current trajectory
~ Jan. 6 hearings are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to important congressional oversight hearings
~ Census data shows we're more culturally diverse than ever. Our institutions must reflect this
~ Pakistan: Authorities must respect and facilitate people’s right to protest
~ Americas: Inhumane migration policies further endanger people who need protection
~ How the self-annointed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects
~ Indigenous-led supportive housing can be transformative
~ Redundancy: what to know about your rights when an employer lets you go
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter