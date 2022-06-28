Life after a stroke: Family and friends provide nearly all post-hospital care, but who’s caring for the caregivers?
By Anna Garnett, Assistant Professor, Arthur Labatt Family School of School of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, Western University
Maureen Markle-Reid, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Person Centred Interventions for Older Adults with Multimorbidity and their Caregivers, School of Nursing, McMaster University
Patricia H Strachan, Associate professor, McMaster University
Family and friends provide nearly all the care needed by stroke patients after they leave hospital. Caregiving can be rewarding, but it can also be overwhelming and take a toll on caregivers’ health.
- Tuesday, June 28, 2022