Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life after a stroke: Family and friends provide nearly all post-hospital care, but who’s caring for the caregivers?

By Anna Garnett, Assistant Professor, Arthur Labatt Family School of School of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, Western University
Maureen Markle-Reid, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Person Centred Interventions for Older Adults with Multimorbidity and their Caregivers, School of Nursing, McMaster University
Patricia H Strachan, Associate professor, McMaster University
Family and friends provide nearly all the care needed by stroke patients after they leave hospital. Caregiving can be rewarding, but it can also be overwhelming and take a toll on caregivers’ health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


