Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Post Roe, women in America are right to be concerned about digital surveillance – and it’s not just period-tracking apps

By Uri Gal, Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Share this article
American women are deleting period trackers after the end of Roe v. Wade, but evading digital surveillance will be almost impossible without changes to privacy regulations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Celebrating the Kenyan poet Grandmaster Masese who preserved the Abagusii culture through poetry and song
~ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population has increased, but the census lacks detail in other facets of Indigenous lives
~ Meet 5 remarkably old animals, from a Greenland shark to a featherless, seafaring cockatoo
~ The 2021 Australian census in 8 charts
~ India: Free, Drop Charges Against Teesta Setalvad
~ 'It was the beginning of feminism': how higher education paved the way for the women of Albury-Wodonga
~ Moral injury: what happens when exhausted health workers can no longer provide the care they want for their patients
~ Yet again, the census shows women are doing more housework. Now is the time to invest in interventions
~ The Northern Territory is about to ease alcohol restrictions, but more consultation from First Nations community members is needed first
~ Men have pelvic floors too – and can benefit when they exercise them regularly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter