Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya and South Africa offer insights into digital economy challenges and alternatives

By Stephan Manning, Professor of Strategy and Innovation, University of Sussex
Share this article
It’s still fashionable today to promote tech startups and tech hubs based on models from the global north. But new, alternative and more sustainable models might be emerging.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Filming for the rights of the Papuan people and land
~ The dangers of big data extend to farming
~ Ethno-racial minorities in Canada have less access to affordable housing than whites
~ Prevention is better than cure when it comes to high concussion rates in girls' rugby
~ Struggling with positive thinking? Research shows grumpy moods can actually be useful
~ Ukraine and Moldova gain EU candidate status but face a long road to full membership
~ Plastic pollution in Nigeria is poorly studied but enough is known to urge action
~ Dealing with unruly behaviour among schoolchildren in a tumultuous world
~ Kenya and South Africa offer insights into digital economy failures
~ Human disruption to Earth's freshwater cycle has exceeded the safe limit, our research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter