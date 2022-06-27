Tolerance.ca
Prevention is better than cure when it comes to high concussion rates in girls' rugby

By Stephen West, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Kinesiology, University of Calgary
Girls’ rugby is a sport with higher than expected concussion rates. As the sport grows in popularity, preventing concussions is more effective than treating them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


