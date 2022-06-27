Tolerance.ca
The literary life of Frank Moorhouse, a giant of Australian letters

By Julieanne Lamond, Senior Lecturer in English, Australian National University
Frank Moorhouse, who died in Sydney on Sunday, made a significant and multi-faceted contribution to Australia’s literary life.

He was born in 1938 in Nowra, which he described as “a small Australian country town (two weekly newspapers but no public library)”. At the age of 17, he became a cadet journalist at the Sydney Morning Herald. His career as a fiction writer began – as do those of many writers today – by publishing short stories in literary journals: Southerly, Overland and Westerly.

In the 1970s, Moorhouse became known as one of Australia’s foremost experimentalists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


