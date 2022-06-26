Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Read the room, Premier. Performance pay for teachers will make the crisis worse

By Jessica Holloway, Senior Research DECRA Fellow, Institute for Learning Sciences and Teacher Education, Australian Catholic University
Rafaan Daliri-Ngametua, Lecturer in Education, Australian Catholic University
Sarah Langman, PhD Candidate, Institute for Learning Sciences and Teacher Education, Australian Catholic University
Paying good teachers more sounds like a great idea. The problem is the research on performance pay shows it’s counterproductive – and inflicting it on a system in crisis is terrible timing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


