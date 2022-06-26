Read the room, Premier. Performance pay for teachers will make the crisis worse
By Jessica Holloway, Senior Research DECRA Fellow, Institute for Learning Sciences and Teacher Education, Australian Catholic University
Rafaan Daliri-Ngametua, Lecturer in Education, Australian Catholic University
Sarah Langman, PhD Candidate, Institute for Learning Sciences and Teacher Education, Australian Catholic University
Paying good teachers more sounds like a great idea. The problem is the research on performance pay shows it’s counterproductive – and inflicting it on a system in crisis is terrible timing.
