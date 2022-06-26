Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Japanese avant-garde ceramicists have tested the limits of clay

By Catherine Speck, Emerita Professor, Art History and Curatorship, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Review: Pure Form, Art Gallery of South Australia.

Japanese art post the second world war is infinitely fascinating. At a time when the country was under Allied occupation and Japan had paid a high price for the war in the Pacific to end, its artists were revelling in new found freedom.

Some of the most interesting work of this era was from avant-garde ceramicists. Their revolution in clay led to them abandoning the Mingei tradition of Japanese folk craft which included making functional vessels…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Profits push up prices too, so why is the RBA governor only talking about wages?
~ How to save $50 off your food bill and still eat tasty, nutritious meals
~ Should the census ask about race? It's not a simple question and may reinforce 'racial' thinking
~ Young non-smokers in NZ are taking up vaping more than ever before. Here are 5 reasons why
~ Read the room, Premier. Performance pay for teachers will make the crisis worse
~ Paul Daley's Jesustown: a novel of lurid, postcolonial truth-telling
~ Part-time work holds women back from executive positions and accentuates gender pay gap: new data
~ Malaysian lawyers behind ‘walk for judicial independence’ facing police probe
~ The overturning of Roe vs. Wade unsettles the Caribbean, most of which doesn't have progressive abortion laws
~ The end of Roe: what now for the women of America?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter