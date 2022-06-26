Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The overturning of Roe vs. Wade unsettles the Caribbean, most of which doesn't have progressive abortion laws

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
"Apart from women deeply inculcated with religious dogma, the time cannot be far off when women throughout the Caribbean will use their voting power to demand the right to choose."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The end of Roe: what now for the women of America?
~ How obituaries helped people grieve during the pandemic
~ Canada's trust divide is growing, and that could spell bad news for the future
~ Cancelled flights, disrupted vacations, frayed tempers: FAQs about the chaos in the airline industry
~ Microplastics might be entering marine food webs from the bottom up
~ Amid a red-hot summer job market, teenaged workers need to keep health and safety in mind
~ Roe v. Wade: Canada can respond to U.S. bans by improving access to abortion care here
~ Male voices dominated South African COVID reporting: that has to change
~ Is eastern Africa's drought the worst in recent history? And are worse yet to come?
~ Is being gay un-African? A philosopher's perspective
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter