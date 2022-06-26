Canada's trust divide is growing, and that could spell bad news for the future
By Cary Wu, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, York University, Canada
Alex Bierman, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Calgary
Scott Schieman, Professor of Sociology and Canada Research Chair, University of Toronto
Trying to convince people to trust the basic institutions of Canada and each other is not enough. Economic divisions create a trust divide that threatens Canadians’ way of life.
