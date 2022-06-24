Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton byelections: even Boris Johnson loyalists will now be worried for the next election

By Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics, University of Liverpool
The scale of byelection defeats in Tiverton and Honiton in south-west England and Wakefield in the north of England might have Conservative rebels wishing they had waited a few weeks to hold a no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson. For the 148 MPs who voted against him, these results might have swayed just enough of their colleagues to join them in toppling the prime minister.

Even Johnson loyalists might feel nervous for the future following these results. Only 72 constituencies in the UK were supposedly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


