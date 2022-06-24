Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polio: we're developing a safer vaccine that use no genetic material from the virus

By Keith Grehan, Postdoctoral Researcher, Molecular Biology, University of Leeds
Jessica Swanson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Molecular and Cellular Biology, University of Leeds
Share this article
Recent reports of poliovirus detected in samples from a sewage treatment works in London have rightly generated significant concern among public health agencies and medical staff. The poliovirus detected is what is called vaccine-derived poliovirus – this is not “wild poliovirus”.

There are currently two poliovirus vaccines: the oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) and the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV). Vaccine-derived poliovirus is linked to the use of the OPV…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria's latest lithium find: some key questions answered
~ The untold story of Canada's journalism startups
~ The Conversation Canada turns 5: Why we love our jobs
~ Our fifth anniversary: Readers weigh in
~ Memes, mourning and metaphors as Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
~ A corny TV exorcism possesses Turkish social media
~ New research shows how Indonesia's drug control victimises women and puts their health at risk
~ Palestine: Authorities have failed to ensure accountability for the killing of Nizar Banat
~ A Suffocating Environment for Greek Civil Society
~ How effective is mindfulness for treating mental ill-health? And what about the apps?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter