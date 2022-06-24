Polio: we're developing a safer vaccine that use no genetic material from the virus
By Keith Grehan, Postdoctoral Researcher, Molecular Biology, University of Leeds
Jessica Swanson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Molecular and Cellular Biology, University of Leeds
Recent reports of poliovirus detected in samples from a sewage treatment works in London have rightly generated significant concern among public health agencies and medical staff. The poliovirus detected is what is called vaccine-derived poliovirus – this is not “wild poliovirus”.
There are currently two poliovirus vaccines: the oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) and the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV). Vaccine-derived poliovirus is linked to the use of the OPV…
