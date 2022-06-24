Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The untold story of Canada's journalism startups

By Mary Lynn Young, Professor, School of Journalism, Writing and Media, University of British Columbia
Alfred Hermida, Professor, School of Journalism, Writing, and Media, University of British Columbia
Share this article
Canada is home to a growing number of new digital-born journalism organizations, even though government policy aimed at helping the news industry has focused mostly on the decline of legacy media.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria's latest lithium find: some key questions answered
~ Polio: we're developing a safer vaccine that use no genetic material from the virus
~ The Conversation Canada turns 5: Why we love our jobs
~ Our fifth anniversary: Readers weigh in
~ Memes, mourning and metaphors as Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
~ A corny TV exorcism possesses Turkish social media
~ New research shows how Indonesia's drug control victimises women and puts their health at risk
~ Palestine: Authorities have failed to ensure accountability for the killing of Nizar Banat
~ A Suffocating Environment for Greek Civil Society
~ How effective is mindfulness for treating mental ill-health? And what about the apps?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter