Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation Canada turns 5: Why we love our jobs

By Scott White, CEO | Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation Canada
The Conversation Canada is celebrating its fifth anniversary. From a staff of five people back in 2017, we now have 11 full-time editors and publish in both English and French.

Our editorial team wanted to share their thoughts on our first five years.

Hannah Hoag, Deputy Editor | Energy + Environment Editor


I joined The Conversation Canada shortly after its launch in 2017, heading up the Energy and Environment desk. It was the year that climate change smacked the world head on. Devastating wildfires tore through British Columbia, floodwaters…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


