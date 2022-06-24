Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestine: Authorities have failed to ensure accountability for the killing of Nizar Banat

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Justice remains elusive one year on from the death of Nizar Banat, a Palestinian activist who died shortly after he was arrested and brutally assaulted by Palestinian security forces in June 2021, Amnesty International said today. The organization is calling on Palestinian authorities to ensure those responsible for Nizar Banat’s death are held to account […] The post Palestine: Authorities have failed to ensure accountability for the killing of Nizar Banat appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Memes, mourning and metaphors as Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
~ A corny TV exorcism possesses Turkish social media
~ New research shows how Indonesia's drug control victimises women and puts their health at risk
~ A Suffocating Environment for Greek Civil Society
~ How effective is mindfulness for treating mental ill-health? And what about the apps?
~ The Albanese government has committed to enshrining a First Nations Voice in the Constitution. What do Australians think of the idea?
~ VIDEO: Federal government brings COVID back onto the agenda
~ Our flood predictions are getting worse as the climate changes. We have to understand how hills shape floods
~ Boycotts in sport may not advance human rights. But they do harm individual athletes
~ How Operation Phoenix exported violence from Australia to Yugoslavia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter