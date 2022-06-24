Our flood predictions are getting worse as the climate changes. We have to understand how hills shape floods
By Sally Thompson, Associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Anneliese Sytsma, Postdoctoral fellow, Colorado School of Mines
Dana Ariel Lapides, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Simon Fraser University
Mary H. Nichols, Research scientist, International Institute of Tropical Forestry
A warmer atmosphere can hold more water – and that makes floods harder to predict. To help, we improved one common tool used to predict floods.
