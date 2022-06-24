Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Suffocating Environment for Greek Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of activists from a migrant search-and-rescue group, who are facing espionage and other felony charges, gather outside a court before their trial in Mytilene port, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, November 18, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas Human rights defenders in Greece, particularly those working on migration, operate in an environment of pervasive fear and insecurity, according to United Nations special rapporteur on human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor. “I am concerned about the increasing criminalization of humanitarian assistance in Greece.…


© Human Rights Watch -


