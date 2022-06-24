Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Operation Phoenix exported violence from Australia to Yugoslavia

By Alexander Mitchell Lee, PhD Candidate, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
Fifty years ago this month, in June 1972, Yugoslavia’s Territorial Defence Force was desperately trying to contain and kill militants associated with the Australian-based Croatian Revolutionary Brotherhood.

For the second time in ten years, foreign-based nationalists were attempting to incite a revolt against the country’s Communist Party government, headed by president Josip Tito. Their aim was to create a Croatia independent of the rest of Yugoslavia.

Believing that now was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boycotts in sport may not advance human rights. But they do harm individual athletes
~ Alleged political interference in the N.S. mass shootings means the RCMP must be restructured
~ Wolf culls change hunting habits and help caribou conservation
~ Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do?
~ Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia
~ We asked the public about being lonely during lockdowns. For many, Zoom calls weren't enough – and some still haven't recovered
~ The clean energy revolution isn’t just a techno-fix – it's about capturing hearts and minds
~ Compassion in health care reduces health inequality for 2SLGBTQ+ people
~ We helped track 77 species for up to 60 years to try to reveal the secrets of long life. And some don't seem to age at all
~ When RAT-testing for COVID, should you also swab your throat?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter