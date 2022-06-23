Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do?

By Hugh White, Emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies at the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
Share this article
Hugh White warns of a potential war between the US and China, drawing lessons from the first and second world wars to explore how Australia might respond to such a conflict – and where to draw a line.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alleged political interference in the N.S. mass shootings means the RCMP must be restructured
~ Wolf culls change hunting habits and help caribou conservation
~ Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia
~ We asked the public about being lonely during lockdowns. For many, Zoom calls weren't enough – and some still haven't recovered
~ The clean energy revolution isn’t just a techno-fix – it's about capturing hearts and minds
~ Compassion in health care reduces health inequality for 2SLGBTQ+ people
~ We helped track 77 species for up to 60 years to try to reveal the secrets of long life. And some don't seem to age at all
~ When RAT-testing for COVID, should you also swab your throat?
~ Relax, it's just a ringlight for kids. Toys like the 'vlogger set' prepare them for a digital world
~ Art, freedom and drag invasions: the history of New York's Fire Island as a gay sanctuary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter