We asked the public about being lonely during lockdowns. For many, Zoom calls weren't enough – and some still haven't recovered
By Roger Patulny, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Wollongong
Marlee Bower, Research Fellow, Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
We found men managed to bounce back quicker after lockdowns ended, in part due to their involvement in sporting and recreational activities.
- Thursday, June 23, 2022