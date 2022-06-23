Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The clean energy revolution isn’t just a techno-fix – it's about capturing hearts and minds

By Bjorn Sturmberg, Research Leader, Battery Storage & Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Hedda Ransan-Cooper, Research Fellow, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Australian National University
Johannes Hendriks, Research Fellow in the Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Pierrick Chalaye, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Share this article
The climate crisis demands innovations in our everyday infrastructures. If these changes are to be adopted en masse, finding the right fit between communities and infrastructures is vital.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alleged political interference in the N.S. mass shootings means the RCMP must be restructured
~ Wolf culls change hunting habits and help caribou conservation
~ Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do?
~ Beyond GDP: Jim Chalmers' historic moment to build a well-being economy for Australia
~ We asked the public about being lonely during lockdowns. For many, Zoom calls weren't enough – and some still haven't recovered
~ Compassion in health care reduces health inequality for 2SLGBTQ+ people
~ We helped track 77 species for up to 60 years to try to reveal the secrets of long life. And some don't seem to age at all
~ When RAT-testing for COVID, should you also swab your throat?
~ Relax, it's just a ringlight for kids. Toys like the 'vlogger set' prepare them for a digital world
~ Art, freedom and drag invasions: the history of New York's Fire Island as a gay sanctuary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter