Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kinyafranglais: how Rwanda became a melting pot of official languages

By Jeremie Eyssette, Assistant Professor, Chosun University
Colonisation, genocide and changes in official languages have resulted in the hybridisation of languages. A mix of Kinyarwanda, French and English is dubbed kinyafranglais.The Conversation


