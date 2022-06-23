Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising prices: why the global drive to keep food cheap is unsustainable

By Corinna Hawkes, Professor of Food Policy, City, University of London
Share this article
As prices rise, everywhere, for pretty much everything, the prospect of the human suffering this will cause is deeply worrying. There are predictions that the number of people in the world experiencing acute hunger – currently 276 million – could soon rise by as many as 47 million.

To address the problem, one thing that many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Amanat anthology: Women writers from Kazakhstan make their voices heard in English
~ Ukraine war: all eyes on Lithuania as sanctions close Russian land access to Kaliningrad
~ Why UK approach to replacing the Human Rights Act is just as worrying as the replacement itself
~ Would closing the 'boyfriend loophole' in gun legislation save lives? Here's what the research says
~ Cosmic dust from Venus is inspiring new air pollution-busting technology
~ Nigerian historian and thinker Toyin Falola on decolonising the academy in Africa
~ Gardeners in South Africa may hesitate to use greywater -- but it can be a crop saver
~ Firms from rich countries are taking factories home: what this means for Africa
~ Kinyafranglais: how Rwanda became a melting pot of official languages
~ Curious Kids: what is cosmic microwave background radiation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter