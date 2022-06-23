Tolerance.ca
Poliovirus in London sewage – what you need to know

By Zania Stamataki, Senior Lecturer in Viral Immunology, University of Birmingham
Just as we thought that monkeypox would be the new virus scare for 2022, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) declared a national incident of repeated poliovirus detection in sewage in north and east London. Repeated positive readings for polio suggest that there is an ongoing infection and likely transmission in the area. This is unexpected since the UK had been declared polio-free since 2003. Here’s what you need to know.

Poliomyelitis


Read complete article

© The Conversation


