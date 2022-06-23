Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Look at 3 enduring stories Americans tell about guns to understand the debate over them

By Greg Dickinson, Professor of Rhetoric and Memory, Colorado State University
Brian L. Ott, Professor of Communication, Missouri State University
The ways Americans talk about firearms is full of contradictions, two communication scholars explain – and that powerfully shapes the country’s approach to gun policy.The Conversation


