Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Kenya's degree requirement for top political posts turned into a fiasco

By Maina wa Mutonya, Researcher, African and African Diaspora Studies, National School of Anthropology and History
Share this article
The rush for academic credentials is nothing new ahead of a Kenyan election. Candidates are challenged about the existence or validity of their university degrees, and controversy is common.

This is because,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Diamorphine shortage could be more than just a problem for drug users
~ Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese has a lot on the go in the 'back office' of government
~ Ukraine war: as the conflict at sea intensifies, Russia's prospects of victory look further off than ever
~ Look at 3 enduring stories Americans tell about guns to understand the debate over them
~ Abortion and bioethics: Principles to guide U.S. abortion debates
~ Demolishing schools after a mass shooting reflects humans' deep-rooted desire for purification rituals
~ What is BPA and why is it in so many plastic products?
~ Federal gas tax holiday: Biden says it will provide ‘a little bit of relief’ – but experts say even that may be a stretch
~ Yes, fireworks prices are skyrocketing, but there should be plenty of bottle rockets and sparklers for you and your family this Fourth of July
~ Red flag laws saved 7,300 Americans from gun deaths in 2020 alone – and could have saved 11,400 more
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter