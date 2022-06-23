Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand needs a new gang strategy – political consensus would be a good start

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
History shows there is no magic bullet for solving gang crime. Only an evidence-based approach, coupled with mutually agreed targets and indicators, will start to achieve real change.The Conversation


