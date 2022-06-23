Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greg Barns on the battle to free Julian Assange

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, is facing extradition to the United States after this was given the green light by the British Government. Assange faces charges of espionage over the publication of classified information about US actions in the Iraq War.

Barrister Greg Barns has worked pro bono on Assagne’s case for the last nine years as part of the Australian Assange campaign.

Barns argues the Assange issue “goes to fundamental questions like freedom of the press and freedom of speech.”

The election of the Albanese government has reignited calls…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Horror Behind Closed Doors of Polish Residential Institution
~ How Rising festival brought us dance in times of plague
~ New Zealand needs a new gang strategy – political consensus would be a good start
~ Australia just flew its own 'vomit comet'. It's a big deal for zero-gravity space research
~ Why this new climate case against the high-polluting Scarborough gas project is so significant
~ Young women's memoirs of migration, dispossession and Australian 'unbelonging' demand to be heard
~ Women are at greater risk of stroke, the more miscarriages or stillbirths they've had
~ Why was the Brittany Higgins trial delayed, and what is 'contempt of court'? A legal expert's view on the Lisa Wilkinson saga
~ Global: 20 rules for ending widespread misuse of police batons
~ In Sri Lanka, state-sponsored disinformation and suppression of dissent taint COVID-19 response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter