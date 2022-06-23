Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Horror Behind Closed Doors of Polish Residential Institution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women hold banners during a Supermothers Day protest in Warsaw on May 26, 2018. © 2018 Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images “My child’s nightmare lasted around a year and a half. She was beaten and locked in a caged bed, sometimes for the entire day or even two days.” This is how a mother described the ordeal her daughter Kasia (pseudonym) went through in a residential institution for girls and women with intellectual disabilities in Jordanów, a small town in southern Poland. Having entered two months before her 18th birthday, when Kasia was removed from the institution…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


