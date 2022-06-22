Women are at greater risk of stroke, the more miscarriages or stillbirths they've had
By Gita Mishra, Professor of Life Course Epidemiology, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Chen Liang, PhD student, The University of Queensland
Jenny Doust, Clinical Professorial Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
New research shows women who have had a miscarriage or stillbirth, have an increased risk of stroke – when blood can’t get to the brain, because of a blocked or burst artery. That risk increases with each miscarriage or stillbirth.
Trying to establish this link is difficult because it requires following a large number of women over a long period of time and having reliable data on women’s experiences. Our study,…
- Wednesday, June 22, 2022