Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women are at greater risk of stroke, the more miscarriages or stillbirths they've had

By Gita Mishra, Professor of Life Course Epidemiology, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Chen Liang, PhD student, The University of Queensland
Jenny Doust, Clinical Professorial Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Share this article
New research shows women who have had a miscarriage or stillbirth, have an increased risk of stroke – when blood can’t get to the brain, because of a blocked or burst artery. That risk increases with each miscarriage or stillbirth.

Trying to establish this link is difficult because it requires following a large number of women over a long period of time and having reliable data on women’s experiences. Our study,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why was the Brittany Higgins trial delayed, and what is 'contempt of court'? A legal expert's view on the Lisa Wilkinson saga
~ Global: 20 rules for ending widespread misuse of police batons
~ In Sri Lanka, state-sponsored disinformation and suppression of dissent taint COVID-19 response
~ Russia’s Ukraine invasion won’t be over soon – and Putin is counting on the West’s short attention span
~ COVID deaths are now barely mentioned in the media. That changes the very nature of grief
~ 4 ways to understand why Australia is so cold right now despite global warming
~ Why capping food prices won't work – and will actually make things worse
~ Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is super-spangly, explosive, narratively unhinged – and an artistic triumph
~ Female finance leaders outperform their male peers, so why so few of them in academia and beyond?
~ Our current methods of food production are unsustainable – in his latest book, George Monbiot considers the alternatives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter