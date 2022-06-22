Tolerance.ca
Why was the Brittany Higgins trial delayed, and what is 'contempt of court'? A legal expert's view on the Lisa Wilkinson saga

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor of Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia
The judge in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann, the staffer alleged to have raped Brittany Higgins, ruled on Tuesday, “regrettably and with gritted teeth”, that his trial will need to be delayed.

This was because of the media coverage and social media attention that followed Logie Award-winning journalist Lisa Wilkinson’s acceptance speech (she won a Logie for her coverage on The Project of the Brittany Higgins allegations).



In the speech, Wilkinson thanked Higgins for trusting her and The Project…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


