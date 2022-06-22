Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is super-spangly, explosive, narratively unhinged – and an artistic triumph

By Bruce Isaacs, Associate Professor, Film Studies, University of Sydney
A new Baz Luhrmann film caused a stir this year at Cannes – again.

In 2001, Moulin Rouge opened the grandest of all film festivals with the grandest of modern musical extravaganzas. The film garnered praise, disdain and bewilderment in equal measure, but marked the festival’s continuing love affair with the cinema of Lurhmann.

The next fanfare was Luhrmann’s quixotic imagining of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


