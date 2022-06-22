Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK Government’s Bill of Wrongs

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, speaks during a cabinet meeting with at 10 Downing Street, London, May 24, 2022. © 2022 Daniel Leal/Pool via AP The UK government has proposed legislation to replace the Human Rights Act with a so-called “British” Bill of Rights, a move that would significantly weaken rights across the board for all. Getting rid of the Human Rights Act would be the culmination of a longstanding effort by the ruling Conservative Party to rewind to a period when the British government felt less constrained by the European Convention on and Court…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ In Sri Lanka, state-sponsored disinformation and suppression of dissent taint COVID-19 response
~ Russia’s Ukraine invasion won’t be over soon – and Putin is counting on the West’s short attention span
~ COVID deaths are now barely mentioned in the media. That changes the very nature of grief
~ 4 ways to understand why Australia is so cold right now despite global warming
~ Why capping food prices won't work – and will actually make things worse
~ Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is super-spangly, explosive, narratively unhinged – and an artistic triumph
~ Female finance leaders outperform their male peers, so why so few of them in academia and beyond?
~ Our current methods of food production are unsustainable – in his latest book, George Monbiot considers the alternatives
~ LIV Golf: Sportwashing vs. the commercial value of public attention
~ Illegal timber trade persists in The Gambia's Upper River Region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter