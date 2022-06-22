Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Metaphors matter: Why changing the name 'monkeypox' may help curb the discriminatory language used to discuss it

By Kaitlin Sibbald, PhD in Health Candidate, Dalhousie University
Share this article
The metaphors used to characterize monkeypox can contribute to narratives that help sustain racist, colonial, homophobic and other discriminatory attitudes and beliefs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Illegal timber trade persists in The Gambia's Upper River Region
~ How theatre on the Prairies can imagine an equitable and inclusive future
~ Rewriting the rule books: ensuring gender equity in Canadian hockey
~ Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?
~ LGBTI Activists in Ghana Sue Over Abusive Arrest and Detention
~ Borgen is back – what the series gets right (and wrong) about Danish politics
~ How teachers supported children and parents through COVID-19 school closures
~ Citizen science volunteers are almost entirely white
~ Why the 'social democratic' SNP needs some fresh thinking after 15 years in power
~ Crypto crash: market volatility is testing investor will but crypto-enthusiasts still see a future for the asset class
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter