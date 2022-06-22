Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBTI Activists in Ghana Sue Over Abusive Arrest and Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  A young lesbian woman at an LGBT community center in Accra, Ghana.   © 2017 Human Rights Watch Last week, a group of Ghanaian lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) organizations filed lawsuits against the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of Ghana to get justice for 21 activists unlawfully arrested by the police last year. Their supposed crime: gathering at a workshop in support of the rights LGBTI people.   The group, including the Queer Ghana Education Fund (QuGEF) and the Coalition for SupportGH, filed the case with Ghana’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


