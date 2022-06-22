Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Borgen is back – what the series gets right (and wrong) about Danish politics

By Jakob Stougaard-Nielsen, Professor in Scandinavian and Comparative Literature, UCL
Share this article
The political drama Borgen first aired in Denmark in 2010. It soon became clear that its creator, Adam Price, had an uncanny ability to predict and, at times, influence political events in the real Christiansborg Palace, the seat of Danish parliament. Borgen began with centrist politician Birgitte Nyborg becoming Denmark’s first female prime minister. This feat was “repeated” a year later in real life by Social Democrat Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

Airing in the Sunday primetime slot just before the news, it was sometimes difficult to tell fiction from political reporting. Episodes dealt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How teachers supported children and parents through COVID-19 school closures
~ Citizen science volunteers are almost entirely white
~ Why the 'social democratic' SNP needs some fresh thinking after 15 years in power
~ Crypto crash: market volatility is testing investor will but crypto-enthusiasts still see a future for the asset class
~ Vegan cheese: what you should know
~ The common eider sea duck contributes to its own conservation by donating its feathers
~ How to combat the unethical and costly use of deepfakes
~ Widows in Nigeria are sometimes treated badly: culture is no excuse to violate rights
~ The African Union's Panel of the Wise: an unfulfilled promise?
~ Triple punch of shocks threatens to upend debt sustainability and recovery in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter