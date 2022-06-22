Tolerance.ca
Citizen science volunteers are almost entirely white

By Bradley Allf, PhD Candidate in Conservation Biology, North Carolina State University
Caren Cooper, Associate Professor of Forestry and Environmental Resources, North Carolina State University
Every day, volunteers around the world contribute to scientific studies through “citizen science.” Citizen science can be anything from counting migrating birds to measuring precipitation or even tracking outbreaks of COVID-19. Citizen science helps researchers collect more data than they could working on their own. The people who participate in these projects also benefit by gaining knowledge…The Conversation


